Revitalized Florence welcomes 15th Annual Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The 15th Annual Florence Christmas Parade is happening in downtown Florence on Saturday, December 10th. Santa Claus is coming early to the city with endless candy, entertainment and holiday cheer.

An estimated 80 floats will be in this year's parade. The parade starts at 11 a.m. at W Evans St., continues down Edisto St. and finishes up at the BTC Building on E. Evans. High school bands and dance teams will be performing in the parade and compete in front of the City Center on W. Evans St. There, judges will decide who wins a trophy. WMBF News will also be nearby the City Center to bring you live coverage of the parade with First Alert Meteorologist Jamie Arnold and anchors Ken Baker and Christel Bell.

The parade was started by a small group of community members. It's now grown to include business owners and the Florence Chamber. Florence business owner and parade organizer Tim Norwood said this year's parade is different because the route will no longer pass dilapidated buildings and properties in downtown. He said Evans St. is now bustling with new business and once again the heartbeat of Florence. Events like the Florence Christmas Parade and Pecan Festival gives the community a chance to see and become a part of all the new action taking place in downtown Florence.

"Whether it's the first Friday, the final Friday, Florence After Five, or Third Thursdays…or the parade, what we're having is we're creating events downtown so people will come see it. You know, they really can't believe it until they come. They hear people talking, but until they come down here and see all the activity with the restaurants, and the bars and the shopping that's going on…all the investment that's going on…they won't believe it until they see it," Norwood said.

After the parade, there will be an after party at the City Center with Santa Claus, Florence School District One Christmas carolers and goodies.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.