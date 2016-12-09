SLIDESHOW: Announced Carolina Country Music Fest 2017 Artists

Four of the artists announced so far for the CCMF 2017. (Source: Associated Press, WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Headliners announced for the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach include Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Big and Rich, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Luke Combs, Kevin Mac, Jordan Rager, Jordan Davis, Granger Smith, and Dee Jay Silver.

Montgomery Gentry has been announced as the headliner for the Thursday night kick-off concert.

The 2017 CCMF will take place at the Myrtle Beach Pavilion site from June 8 to 11, 2017. This will be the third year for the music festival in Myrtle Beach.

As of December 9, 2016, general admission tickets were priced at $179, VIP were $399, and “Super VIP” passes were $1,099.

The 2016 Carolina Country Music Fest took place at the former Pavilion site on Ocean Boulevard from June 9 to 12, and an estimated 25,000 people attended. Headliners for that event included Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Florida Georgia Line.

More details can be found on the CCMF website here.

