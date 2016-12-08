Florence police seek suspect wanted in Walmart theft

The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with money stolen from a cash register at Walmart. (Source: FPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with money stolen from a cash register at Walmart.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt, the money was taken from the Walmart on South Irby Street on Dec. 3.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with information.

