CCU’s holiday video receives nearly 80,000 views

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s 2016 holiday video, posted to the university’s Facebook page Wednesday, has been viewed nearly 80,000 times.

In the beginning of the video, University President David DeCenzo asks for “more cowbell,” spoofing a classic Saturday Night Live skit. It has also been shared 1,300 times.

It features student athletes, musicians and, of course, Chauncey, the school mascot.

