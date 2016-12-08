Myrtle Beach police offer holiday safety tips

Accompanied by a creative video featuring a Grinch thief character, the Myrtle Beach Police Department offered safety tips for staying safe during the holidays. (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Accompanied by a creative video featuring a Grinch thief character, the Myrtle Beach Police Department offered safety tips for staying safe during the holidays.

According to the Youtube video, if you have an alarm, you should set it while away or asleep. Leave a light on and double check to make sure your door is locked. Don’t display gifts where they can be seen. Be wary of strangers soliciting charitable donations.

Avoid leaving boxes from expensive purchases out on the curb for trash pickup. Do not advertise on social media you will be away. Shop only on secure websites.

Check your credit and bank statements. Always be aware of your surroundings while shopping. Avoid carrying or flaunting large amounts of cash. Avoid purse snatchers by not overburdening yourself with packages.

Have your keys in hand when approaching your vehicle in a parking lot. Keep your vehicle doors locked and lock packages in your trunk. Secure your purse and don’t place it in a shopping cart.

