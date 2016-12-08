TRAFFIC ALERT: SCDOT announces overnight lane closures on SC 22 in Horry County

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on SC 22 in Horry County next week in order to install traffic recording equipment. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation will close lanes on SC 22 in Horry County next week in order to install traffic recording equipment.

The eastbound right lane from mile markers two and three will close Dec. 12. The eastbound left lane from mile markers two and three will close Dec. 13. The westbound lane from mile markers two and three will close Dec. 14. Each closure will take place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

SCDOT urges drivers to use caution when moving through the work zone.

