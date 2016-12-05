FIRST ALERT: Late week cold blast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong blast of Arctic air will arrive in the Carolinas by Friday.

A strong cold front will blow through the Carolinas late Thursday. By Friday morning, a gusty wind will be ushering in much colder temperatures with readings in the 30s by morning and wind chills likely in the lower 20s. Friday afternoon's high temperatures will only reach the middle 40s.

The core of the Arctic cold will settle into the region by Friday night and temperatures will fall to the lowest levels since last winter. Widespread temperatures in the lower and middle 20s are likely inland with middle to upper 20s near the beach. The cold weather will remain in place through Saturday with temperatures again only reaching the 40s by the afternoon.

The chill will begin to ease by Sunday as temperatures rebound into the 50s.

