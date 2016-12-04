UPDATE: Victim says bottle thrown through window started Loris mobile home fire

A mobile home on Bennett Loop in Loris is a total loss after it caught fire Sunday night. (Source: WMBF News)

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A fire at a mobile home on Bennett Loop in Loris is being investigated as an attempted murder and arson, according to the Horry County Police website. One of the victims said two bottles were thrown through one of the home's windows, and believed the second bottle ignited the fire.

The fire Sunday night sent two people to the hospital and destroyed the home.

According to Loris Fire Chief Jerry Hardee, one of the people hurt in the blaze was taken from the scene by helicopter.

One of the victims said that she was watching television when two bottles were thrown through the window. She said that after the second bottle was thrown, the fire began. She also said that she did not see who threw the bottle, and has no idea who would be trying to harm them.

The severity of injuries is unknown at this time but Hardee said he did not believe them to be life-threatening.

WMBF News’ Josh Roberson spoke with a woman who lives in the home, but was not there when it started. She added the victims are both women. The owner of the home lives in Florida.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in 15 minutes. Authorities are investigating the fire’s cause.

No word yet if anyone is facing charges in the case.

