Family to throw party in honor of Zachary Malinowski

AYNOR, SC (WMBF) – The family of Aynor said Sunday evening in a news release Sunday evening it will hold a party in honor of Zachary Malinowski’s 23rd birthday. Malinowski went missing in August 2013.

The family says the search for him goes on. The event is open to the public and will be held in Aynor Town Park at 5:30 p.m. Saturday Dec. 17. There will be music, speakers and cupcakes with candles for everyone who attends, all to honor his life and fight for justice.

