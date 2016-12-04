Former Marion County sheriff dies

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Former six-term Marion County Sheriff Lonnie Carlisle “Bud” Richardson died Sunday at the age of 78.

According to information from Richardson Funeral Home, he was surrounded by family when he died at Carolinas Hospital System of Marion.

Richardson was sheriff from 1977 to 2000. He also served as Marion County Commissioner and Chairman of Marion County School District 4.

Mullins Mayor Bo McMillan issued the following statement:

“So sad to learn that ‘Sheriff Bud’ Richardson has passed away. The City of Mullins extends condolences to his family and friends,” said Bo McMillan.

Visitation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Richardson Funeral Home in Marion. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nebo Baptist Church in Britton’s Neck.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.