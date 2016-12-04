Highway Patrol investigates wreck involving Dillon police office - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Highway Patrol investigates wreck involving Dillon police officer

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon police officer was involved in an accident while responding to a wreck Saturday afternoon.

According to DPD Chief David Lane, it happened on Highway 301 in Dillon and the officer was not injured.

Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.

