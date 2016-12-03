Police standoff in Cheraw ends when man falls through ceiling

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – A Cheraw man is on life support after he fell through a hole in the ceiling and was subdued by police following a standoff, during which he pointed a gun at them.

According to Cheraw Police Chief Keith Thomas, officers responded to a house in the 300 block of High Street. A woman told police her adult son, William Sagarria Pegues, 42, was delirius and possibly hallucinating.

When they arrived, Pegues was in the attic and had torn a hole through the ceiling. He would only speak gibberish in response to officers trying to talk him down. It was unclear was he was having a mental episode or was under the influence of drugs.

“He was apparently paranoid,” said Chief Keith Thomas.

CPD call the Chesterfield County SWAT Team to assist after .22 caliber rounds were found in the living room and a spent shell casing was found near the door.

SWAT tried to get a visual on Pegues, he pointed a .22 caliber pistol at them, and they tased him. They backed out of the room, he fell through the ceiling, they secured the gun and subdued him.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is currently on life support.

If the investigation reveals he was on drugs, a charge of pointing and presenting a firearm at law enforcement may be filed.

