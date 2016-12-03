One person injured in fiery I-95 crash in Florence County

West Florence Fire Rescue responded to a single-car crash on I-95 near the 159 mile marker, in which one person was taken to the hospital after the car rolled on its side and caught fire. (Source: WFFR)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – West Florence Fire Rescue responded to a single-car crash on I-95 near the 159 mile marker around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to a post on the WFFR Facebook page, the car rolled on its side and caught fire. Firefighters extinguished it in minutes, and Florence County EMS took one person to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash’s cause.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.