UPDATE: Bennettsville murder suspect pleaded with officers to shoot him

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man who was wanted for the murder of a Bennettsville man pleaded with Laurinburg officers to shoot him, according to Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams.

Chief Williams says no shots were taken and the suspect did have a weapon on him.

A man, identified by Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown as Jackie Purvis, 58, of Bennettsville, was shot and killed at his house on West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Bennettsville Police Department began looking for Haneef Aquil Childs in connection with the shooting death, according to Detective Tim Hood. An officer spotted Childs in the van he was believed to be driving, and tried to stop him. Childs then led law enforcement from several agencies on a high speed chase from South Carolina to Laurinburg, NC.

When Childs' van finally came to a stop after running over stop sticks, he fled on foot before being taken into custody. He is being held in a North Carolina jail but will be extradited to South Carolina to face a murder charge.

"We saved lives today by taking this man off the street. He had a firearm, but he was apprehended without incident," said Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin Williams.

Williams said whether or not Childs will face additional charges in North Carolina remains to be determined. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, the Scotland County Sheriff's Office and the McColl Police Department cooperated to make the arrest.

