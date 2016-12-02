Sheriff: Potentially fatal illegal painkiller hits streets of Orangeburg County

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Friday evening a potentially fatal painkiller-type narcotic has popped up on the streets of Orangeburg County. (Source: AP Graphics)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Friday evening a potentially fatal painkiller-type narcotic has popped up on the streets of Orangeburg County.

According to an OCSO news release, grinding the pill form of the drug into powder could result in fatal overdoses.

"An investigation by my agency has discovered a narcotic that apparently has serious side effects up to and including death," the sheriff said. "This is a pain killer type of prescribed drug used only in rare instances. We're urging anyone on the illegal market in possession of or who have purchased any illegal pain killers to destroy them."

The investigation is ongoing.

"We're informing anyone that while this is an illegal narcotic, we don't want you risking your health or life by taking a chance," he said. "Don't handle it nor ingest any powder- or pill-form of narcotic you may have purchased on the streets."

