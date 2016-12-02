81-year-old woman killed in Hartsville crash

A woman is dead after a wreck in Hartsville Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A woman is dead after a wreck in Hartsville Friday.

According to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee, Ann E. Oneal, 81, of Hartsville died in the crash.

Corporal Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol said she was making a left turn onto Lakeview Boulevard from Howle Street at 1:45 p.m. when her 2013 Ford Taurus was hit by a 1996 Mazda pickup truck heading westbound on Lakeview.

Two people in the pickup were wearing seatbelts and were taken to the hospital. Oneal was also wearing a seatbelt.

No charges will be filed, as Oneal was at fault in the crash.

