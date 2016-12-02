Two people burned after fuel explosion

Two people were seriously burned Friday afternoon after the fuel supply for the torch they were using exploded. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were seriously burned Friday afternoon after the fuel supply for the torch they were using exploded.

According to a West Florence Fire Department news release, firefighters responded to a reported explosion on Joyce Lane at 3:15 p.m. The two victims were badly burned when they arrived, and were taken to the hospital.

There was no damage to the home where the explosion took place.

