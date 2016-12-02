Atlanta man denied bond in connection with Horry County murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – At a Friday afternoon hearing, a Georgia man was denied bond in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found in an Horry County field in November.

According to information from Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Jonathon Lamar Hillary, 29, charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was extradited to Horry County from Atlanta.

The charges stem from the disappearance and death of Timothy Buckley, who was reported missing Sept. 30. His remains Nov. 10 were found in a field off U.S. 501 near Rodeo Drive.

Additionally, Bernithia Young, 33, also of Georgia, was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday.

