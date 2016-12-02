Georgetown County Sheriff’s deputies ask public for help finding stolen motorcycle

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance finding a stolen Yamaha motorcycle. (Source: GCSO)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance finding a stolen Yamaha motorcycle.

According to a post to the GCSO Facebook page, a blue 2010 Yamaha 250F dirt bike was reported missing from 289 Hope Lane in Georgetown Nov. 30 around 4:30 p.m. The victim last saw the motorcycle Nov. 29 around 3 p.m. when he locked it up in his shed.

Contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101 with information on the case.

