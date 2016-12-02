Deputies investigate sexual assault in Florence

Florence County Sheriff’s deputies are questioning a person of interest in a possible sexual assault that occurred Friday. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence County Sheriff’s deputies are questioning a person of interest in a possible sexual assault that occurred Friday.

According to an FCSO news release, deputies responded to an anonymous call about a woman being dragged behind a building on Brittany Drive in Florence around 11:30 a.m. They reported seeing what appeared to be a sexual assault in progress and two men running away.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

