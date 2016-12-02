First Alert: Second round of rain arrives tonight and Tuesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A storm system will move through the Carolinas tonight through Tuesday with another round of widespread rain.

After a brief break, a second round of rain arrives tonight and lingers into Tuesday. This second round will likely bring more widespread rain and some periods of heavy rain are likely at times late tonight through early Tuesday. Some areas near the beach could even see a few thunderstorms at times by Tuesday morning.

Right now, it looks as though most of the region will likely pick up one to two inches of rain with a few isolated amounts of 3 inches possible near the beach. This will most likely be the most rain our area has seen since Hurricane Matthew in early October.

While significant rain is likely, the threat of flooding remains very low. River levels remain low and the ground very dry, however, some ponding of water on roads will be possible during the time of the heaviest rain especially during the morning commute on Tuesday.