Woman accused of intentionally ramming Horry County fire truck r - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman accused of intentionally ramming Horry County fire truck released on bond

By Jessica Cinardo, Executive Producer
Connect
By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Video posted to Instagram shows the actual crash. (Source: Malcolm Hunter) Video posted to Instagram shows the actual crash. (Source: Malcolm Hunter)
Sinksar Soloman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Sinksar Soloman (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman charged with attempted following allegations she intentionally rammed an Horry County Fire Rescue fire truck in late November was released from jail Friday under a $15,000 bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.  

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Sinksar Bahru Solomon, 58, was also charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, and malicious injury to animals or personal property, the records stated.

Conway police announced on Dec. 2 the investigation determined that Solomon intentionally drove her vehicle into the fire engine and toward a nearby Horry County firefighter. The incident, which occurred on S.C. 544 and Founders Drive near the Coastal Carolina University campus, was caught on camera by a witness.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly