Woman accused of intentionally ramming Horry County fire truck released on bond

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman charged with attempted following allegations she intentionally rammed an Horry County Fire Rescue fire truck in late November was released from jail Friday under a $15,000 bond, according to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Sinksar Bahru Solomon, 58, was also charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, and malicious injury to animals or personal property, the records stated.

Conway police announced on Dec. 2 the investigation determined that Solomon intentionally drove her vehicle into the fire engine and toward a nearby Horry County firefighter. The incident, which occurred on S.C. 544 and Founders Drive near the Coastal Carolina University campus, was caught on camera by a witness.

