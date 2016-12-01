Myrtle Beach Police find missing man after receiving tips

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department issued a heart-felt thank you to people who called in tips after announcing a missing man from the Myrtle Beach area. Russell Clayton Heath, 56, has been located and is feeling much better, the department states.

According to a post to the MBPD Facebook page, Heath had last been seen on or about November 1. At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, December 1, MBPD stated that they located him, and they thanked everyone who called in tips to help find him.

