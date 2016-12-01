Man out on bond for teen's 2013 murder charged for separate murder

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The man charged with the murder of Zachary Malinowski in 2013 is now charged in a separate murder.

According to information from J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Horry County police arrested Javon Dion Gibbs, 22, of Conway Wednesday at 2:41 p.m. His charges include murder, trafficking in 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams of cocaine, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death.

At the time of the shooting, Gibbs was in possession of cocaine. No bail has been set. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond on previous charges related to the kidnapping and murder of Zachary Malinowski.

While we must take into account that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson says there is also no way a judge could have known we’d be here now, with Gibbs back in jail on a second murder charge.

“It wouldn't be fair implying this knowledge that he's now going to be charged again, on the judge that set the bond the first time. It’s looking at it in hindsight. And of course if the judge were to have known that, he would have taken it into account,” Richardson explained.

As the details of the investigation come together, Richardson says whether or not Gibbs was wearing an ankle monitor wouldn't have made much of a difference.

“Different judges like ankle monitors, some don't. The ankle monitor wouldn't have prevented another murder. it would have shown us where he was at when the other murder took place,” he said.



However, one fact remains clear when it comes to these charges, whether Gibbs is proven guilty or not: “One fact that is there automatically is that he is already out on a bond for murder so I can't envision us not asking a judge not to set a bond on the new murder,” Richardson said.



While Gibbs is expected to have a bond hearing Friday at J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Solicitor Richardson says it will be more like an arraignment because that decision will have to be made by a circuit court judge.

RELATED STORIES:

New bond granted for suspect charged in Malinowski disappearance, separate December shooting?

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.