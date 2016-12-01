Motorcyclist identified in deadly Florence wreck

A wreck involving a car and a motorcycle Nov. 27 in Florence has resulted in the death of the motorcyclist. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner's Office announce Thursday a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle Sunday in Florence has resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, it took place at the intersection of Pamplico Highway and Howe Springs Road. The victim, Juan Kenney, 40, of Marion, died Monday at a local hospital as a result of his injuries.

The wreck is under investigation by the Florence Police Department.

