Myrtle Beach police locate missing woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department asked the public’s help finding a missing woman Thursday.

According to a post on the MBPD Facebook page, officials have spoken with Norissa Janise Ross and she is well.

Norissa Janise Ross, 24, stands five feet, six inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She may be a 2000 driving a silver Jeep Cherokee with the South Carolina license plate number KQK712.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.