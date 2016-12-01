18-year-old dies after falling from moving car in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after an 18-year-old exited a moving vehicle and later died.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said it happened at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday on Stratton Drive in Florence. The victim, Bradley Ryan Clark, of Florence, was the only passenger in the car and the driver was not hurt. Clark died a short time later at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Clark was a senior at West Florence High School.

A statement was released from the Florence School District 1 that reads,

“The Florence School District One Family is saddened by the tragic death of West Florence High School Senior Bradley Clark. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time and with all those affected by this untimely and most unfortunate incident.”

Students and friends of Clark talked with WMBF News. Zeke Denham, a senior with Clark said, “He had his whole life ahead of him and everything going for him. He is smart and had good grades, and we are only another semester away from graduating.”

Over 100 students gathered hand-in-hand to remember their fallen classmate, according to Facebook user Renee Graham. "Tears were flowing from so many and so many hearts were broken with his passing," she said. "Our prayers go out to his family."

Dylan Huynah, a classmate to Clark said, “Today walking into class, going through the hallways, not seeing him and knowing why I’m not going to see him. It tears me up on the inside knowing, because you have to face the fact and that’s the fact of the matter, that’s how it’s going to be.”

Huynah added, “He didn’t even graduate from high school yet. He just turned 18 not too long ago, he didn’t even finish or begin his life yet, he didn’t even get out of high school yet.”

No word yet on funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.