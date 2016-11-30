Woman claims police harassment before ramming car into fire truc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman claims police harassment before ramming car into fire truck

Woman claims police harassment before ramming car into fire truck

Image of the crash scene captured from video posted to Twitter. (Source: Nick Catabay) Image of the crash scene captured from video posted to Twitter. (Source: Nick Catabay)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police have charged, 57 year-old, Sinksar Solomon of Charlotte with Reckless Driving following the ramming of an Horry County Fire Truck, Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

The report states Solomon, driving a Pontiac Sunfire with North Carolina tags, was traveling south on Hwy 544 but stopped in the intersection with Founders Drive.

A witness told police Solomon then got out of the car and began telling a female firefighter “I’m sick of police harassing me.”

After an exchange with the female firefighter Solomon then got back into her car and started screaming profanities, put the car in reverse and then drove into the front of the fire truck missing a firefighter, according to the report.

Solomon passed a field sobriety exam and was later brought to Grand Strand Medical Center for evaluation.

The accident and resulting scene was witnessed by Coastal Carolina Students as they walked to and from campus.

One student shared this video with us of Solomon’s car ramming the fire truck.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:57:16 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly