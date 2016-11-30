Woman claims police harassment before ramming car into fire truck

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the crash scene captured from video posted to Twitter. (Source: Nick Catabay)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Police have charged, 57 year-old, Sinksar Solomon of Charlotte with Reckless Driving following the ramming of an Horry County Fire Truck, Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.

The report states Solomon, driving a Pontiac Sunfire with North Carolina tags, was traveling south on Hwy 544 but stopped in the intersection with Founders Drive.

A witness told police Solomon then got out of the car and began telling a female firefighter “I’m sick of police harassing me.”

After an exchange with the female firefighter Solomon then got back into her car and started screaming profanities, put the car in reverse and then drove into the front of the fire truck missing a firefighter, according to the report.

Solomon passed a field sobriety exam and was later brought to Grand Strand Medical Center for evaluation.

The accident and resulting scene was witnessed by Coastal Carolina Students as they walked to and from campus.

One student shared this video with us of Solomon’s car ramming the fire truck.

