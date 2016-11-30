FIRST ALERT: More active weather pattern likely through early December

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A more active weather pattern is likely to bring several rounds of rain and temperatures swings through the first half of December.

The storm system currently bringing unseasonably warm weather and occasional showers to our area is likely the first in what will be a series of systems to affect the Carolinas over the coming weeks.

The overall weather pattern through the first half of December will favor systems developing in the middle and southern part of the US and then tracking to the east and northeast.

Each of these systems will likely bring the opportunity of more rain our region. In addition to the rain chances, swings in temperatures from mild to chilly will be likely.

While the exact timing and details of each period of rainy weather are still very uncertain, the time frames of December 4th-6th, December 8th-10th and December 14th-16th appear to be the most active and most likely to provide rain to our area.