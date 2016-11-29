Local business creates centerpiece for classic Grand Strand holiday event

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Thirty years in Conway makes Conway Glass a well-known business. The day before Hurricane Matthew hit, the business planned for it's second re-scheduled grand opening at it's new location in the Creel Oil building on 12th Avenue in October. It didn't happen.

Conway Glass owner Barbara Streeter said September rains and the hurricane put Conway Glass out of commission for six weeks. While thankful to have not been flooded, Streeter says she's ready to make up for some lost income throughout the holidays.

Classes are filling up, she said, with people wanting to blow glass ornaments and learn glass blowing techniques. She said the move has been a smart one, despite the hurricane, and the Creel Oil Building has provided room for the local business to grow.

The hurricane also put Streeter and her husband behind on what they call their most 'special project' of the year. That project is the centerpiece for Brookgreen Gardens Nights of a Thousand Candles.

"It's a tradition within Conway," Nancy Collins said. She's a frequent Conway Glass customer and Brookgreen Gardens volunteer.

"It's been a lot of work…and you know, it's all for the public enjoyment. So, it's really really a special time to celebrate," Streeter said of the project's meaning in light of the Hurricane Matthew recovery for the Grand Strand and at Brookgreen Gardens.

Conway Glass has been setting up the centerpiece for Ann's Garden this week. Streeter said it's a 100-piece glass tree structure. This year, she said, it will be outside of Ann's Garden to bring people in to the garden.

This is Conway Glass's second year making the centerpiece for Nights of a Thousand Candles.

