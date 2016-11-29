Construction on Ocean Boulevard begins this week

Road work on Ocean Boulevard begins the week of November 28th. The project is expected to last several seasons

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Construction began on Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach to improve power, communications, water, and sewage systems. The construction is part of a multi-million dollar project scheduled to take several years between 15th Avenue South and 28th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach.

“The project includes placing overhead power and communications utilities underground, and installing water and sewer system upgrades,” Patrick Dowling, the North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer, said in a press release.

The three-part project will get done in segments over the next few years. In addition to the power and sewage projects, Ocean Boulevard will also be widened in the Crescent Beach area.

“Doing all three projects at once means that we don’t have to go back and dig things up again,” Dowling said.

The work will be done in stages, and two-block increments of Ocean Boulevard will be closed down. Dowling said the work will pause during the summer months.

“The work will occur during the winter and spring,” Dowling said. “The contractor will then demobilize for the summer of 2017 and return to work in September 2017.”

Some people living and working in the area are concerned about the construction work, like David Sapp.

“I think the money could be used better,” he said.” I think it’s smart to bury the power lines, but spending that much money on expanding the road? That money could be used for other things.”

A press release from North Myrtle Beach said, “the cost of the power and communications utilities conversion is about $7.3 million, and the cost of the water and sewer improvements is about $3.5 million.”

The three part project in total is estimated to cost more than $15 million.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All rights reserved.