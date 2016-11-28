Record warmth today, best rain risk tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A slow moving storm system will continue to bring unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and the risk of showers to our region through tonight.

The recent warmth reaches its peak today as temperatures climb to near 80° across the Pee Dee and into the upper 70s at the beach. The Wednesday records are 76° in the Grand Strand, and 81° in Florence - these records will be in jeopardy.

Only a few showers are likely from time to time during the daylight hours of Wednesday. The best risk of rain arrives late Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night when we could even see a few isolated thunderstorms in some spots. Rain totals will average .25 to .50 across our region.

Gusty winds will also be likely through Wednesday. Today will see southerly winds that will occasionally gust as high as 25 to 35 mph.