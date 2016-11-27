Victim identified, man charged in Marlboro County murder

A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another person in McColl Sunday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) – A man has been charged with murder after shooting and killing another person in McColl Sunday morning.

Sergeant Robert Tryon with the McColl Police Department said officers responded to a house on Melroy Street around 9 a.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the head. It was the result of an altercation, the nature of which is under investigation.

Bryant Bonds, 46, of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and charged with murder.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the victim as John Bryant, 72, of McColl.

