Darlington County Sheriff’s Office seeks armed robbery suspects

A man entered a Darlington Dollar General, brandished a weapon and took money from the register Saturday night. (Source: Sheriff Wayne Byrd)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two men are wanted in connection with an armed robbery incident that occurred at a Darlington Dollar General Saturday night, according to Darlington County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd said it happened around 9 p.m. at Timmonsville and Hoffmeyer roads. The store clerk said one suspect who was wearing a brown jacket brandished a weapon, and took money out of the register.

That suspect left in a dark, square Mitsubishi sedan towards Timmonsville, the post states.

Both suspects are wanted in connection with this incident.

Contact DCSO at (843) 398-4501 with information.

