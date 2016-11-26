One person airlifted to hospital after wreck

One person was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center following a wreck in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening. (Source: Raycom Media)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – One person was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center following a wreck in Murrells Inlet Saturday evening.

According to officials at Murrells Inlet Garden City Fire and Rescue, it happened at the intersection of Wachesaw Road and Old Kings Highway around 9 p.m.

WMBF News has reached out to South Carolina Highway Patrol for more information.

