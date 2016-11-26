Police investigate armed robbery at Myrtle Beach motel

A woman said she was robbed at gun point in her hotel room at the 7 Brothers Motel in Myrtle Beach Friday around 4 a.m. (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman said she was robbed at gun point in her hotel room at the 7 Brothers Motel in Myrtle Beach Friday around 4 a.m.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, the woman and a man were asleep in their motel room around 11 p.m. when the man left, saying his ride was there to take him out of town for the night. The woman went back to sleep and later awoke and left with a neighbor to go to the station to put minutes on her phone. As they walked by a room with an open door, a man she hadn’t met before approached them, saying he’d like to go to the store with them to buy cigarettes. The man brought his pit bull and on the way to the store he showed the woman a gun in his waistband.

They returned from the store and went separate ways. Later, the man came to the woman’s room and knocked. When she opened the door, he demanded to speak with the man who had left to go out of town earlier.

The woman called him on the phone and the man with the pit bull spoke to him on the phone, becoming verbally irate before leaving.

Later, the man returned, knocked on the door, and when the victim opened it, he let the pit bull in first and closed the door behind him. Then, another man entered the room waving a gun. The victim said the man with the pit bull looked surprised, as if he didn’t know what was going on.

The gunman put the gun to the victim’s head as she sat on the bed and told her to be quiet. He demanded all the money and cell phones in the room. The man with the pit bull walked out the door and didn’t come back. She recognized the gun to be the same as the one she earlier in the man with the pit bull’s waistband.

The gunman stole $80 cash and two cell phones and left. The woman waited a few minutes, went to the gas station, told the clerk everything, and then saw an officer and told him.

Police contacted the man was in the room with the victim originally, who was in Marion County. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.