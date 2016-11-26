Police investigate deadly single-car wreck in Marion

One person was killed in a wreck in Marion early Saturday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a wreck in Marion early Saturday morning.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson said Raekwon Tyrek Malachi, 22, of Florence, was driving west toward Marion on Highway 76 shortly after midnight when he ran off the road into a swamp. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several passengers were taken to the hospital.

Marion police are investigating the wreck.

