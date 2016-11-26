Much needed rain likely across the Carolinas next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A storm system will likely bring much needed rain to the drought and fire stricken areas of the Carolinas next week.

Areas of western North and South Carolina continue to see extreme drought conditions and wildfires, but will likely see much needed rain develop by the middle of next week.

A slow moving storm system will crawl across the southeastern US through the middle of next week. This system will be able to tap into abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and drop several rounds of much needed rain across Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and the Carolinas. Some of the highest rain totals will likely fall across western North and South Carolina where amounts over 4 inches are possible.

Further east across our area, rain totals will be much lighter, but off and on showers are likely from late Tuesday through early Thursday.