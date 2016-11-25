Myrtle Beach shopping days Thanksgiving weekend

Black Friday is the start of the “Myrtle Beach Shopping Days,” a weekend long event meant to boost sales in Myrtle Beach on the biggest shopping weekend of the year. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Black Friday is the start of the “Myrtle Beach Shopping Days,” a weekend-long event meant to boost sales in Myrtle Beach on the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

Businesses can cash in on their already boosted sales opportunities by increasing their signage and even having outdoor displays on sidewalks. This may not seem like a big deal to the average consumer, but to businesses, signs and sidewalk sales are regulated and need to be permitted by the city.

“We have had growth almost every year for 60 years,” said Justin Plyler, owner of the Gay Dolphin Gift Shop.

Having the ability to work without restrictions can make all the difference to a business during busy times. Plyler has had a Black Friday sale for 45 years.

Sales on Black Friday are nothing new, but according to him, the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce has brought more tourists into the area boosting business.

“We had the sale all to ourselves for 20 years or so,” Plyler said. Although, even though he now has more competition, the Gay Dolphin is doing better now than ever before.

“The change began to have a tremendous impact on competition. Now, we are climbing steadily up again,” he said.

New markets have been rising throughout Myrtle Beach. Market Common, for example, is a fairly young shopping district. Several business owners in the Market Common are unaware of the Myrtle Beach Shopping Days but would love to participate.

Some businesses, like Charming Charlie, participated in the promotion last year but said they are not participating this year.

For Plyler, whether businesses take advantage of these opportunities or not, he’s seen that a proactive approach to business can have enormous effects.

“I think it’s a great thing. The city is doing a proactive thing to help the merchants,” he said. “I think they’ll benefit from it greatly. It turns out the weather is good, the traffic is strong.”

If you’d like to participate, you can follow this link for more information. The Chamber of Commerce asks you contact Amanda Blomquist.

