More typical weather returns this weekend

The mild weather comes to an end this weekend as much cooler weather filters in.

A cold front will move through the region late tonight. Ahead of the front, a few spotty showers or light sprinkles will be possible. Temperatures will remain very mild through the evening before eventually dropping into the lower 50s by daybreak Saturday.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s. By Saturday night, temperatures will reach the upper 30s at the beach and mid 30s inland. Sunday will see more cool temperatures near 60 and another round of 30s Sunday night. Scattered areas of frost will be likely across the Pee Dee both Sunday and Monday mornings.