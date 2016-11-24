Conway to open first holiday light show downtown Friday

Conway's Celebration of Lights is the first light display in Conway's history.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Starting Friday night, Conway is hosting its first ever light show, the Conway Celebration of Lights. The display is over a mile long in downtown Conway.

Foster Hughes, the Conway Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director, has been working 16-hour days trying to get the show set up in time for opening day. He’s eager to see the community reaction.

“It was council-driven. They thought it would be a great idea to run a new holiday tradition for Conway,” Hughes said. “So, I think it’s going to be a nice event that we have.”

Clark W. Griswold can’t compete with Conway’s light show. Hughes has set up thousands of lights on this mile long display. It comes as a long-anticipated event to the City Council.

“It’ll lift us all. We needed something to look forward to, and this was it,” said Jean Timbes, one of the Conway Council members crucial to the development of the project. “And certainly the end result is bigger than any expectation I had for it.”

The display was given a budget of $150,000, and tickets for the display start at just $5 per car.

This same area was covered in chest-high flood water just a few weeks ago.

Many of the people involved in setting up the display are ecstatic to see the show coming together after working multiple 16-hour days to get it set up in time.

The Celebration of Lights will be open from Black Friday through New Year's day.

Copyright WMBF News 2016. All Rights Reserved.