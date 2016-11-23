Conway shooting victim's family is 'adopted' by local business

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While her co-workers know it won't ease the pain of losing her father, Katelyn Bennett's workplace is pulling together to make the holidays a little easier on her family.

Exclusively You Salon and Spa in North Myrtle Beach is adopting the Bennett family for Christmas.

“Because I figured, you know, a 13-year-old losing his father…people are doing things now and it’s great, but come the holidays and they settle in to what they’re doing [instead]...and we didn’t want that to happen," salon owner Melody Lizak said.

David John Bennett, 54, was murdered around 6:15 a.m. Monday on Dillon St. in Conway. He died from a single gunshot would to the chest.

“[This] will probably be a big help. Obviously we can’t do the job of the investigators and track down who did this, but we can do something for them,” co-worker and friend Erica Kelly said.

Bennett leaves behind a wife, 26-year-old daughter and 13-year-old son. Katelyn's co-workers said her brother had an award ceremony Tuesday night and despite the circumstances of losing a father, Katelyn took him. They say that's just the type of person she is.

Lizak describes Katelyn as as “energetic, charismatic character. Very sweet with lots of energy."

Both Lizak and Kelly said the family is very close. They said the family lives together and supports each other. Katelyn works two jobs, Lizak said.

“They were very close, all of them, you see one, you see the other,” Kelly said.

WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline spoke with Katelyn Bennett. She said she was at the bond hearing for the first person charged in connection with her father's murder, you can read more about that story here. However, Katelyn said her father would want the family to forgive those responsible. She said the family just hopes the shooter will come forward.

WMBF News will keep you updated on air and online as to how to help the family during this difficult time as information from the Bennett's becomes available.

