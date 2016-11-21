Residents react to rash of shootings in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Three shootings in three days in Conway have residents saying the community needs to pull together.

One shooting occurred early Saturday morning at 10th Avenue and Main Street. Conway Police Sgt. Darren Alston confirmed one victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with life-threatening injuries following the incident, which happened at 3:40 a.m.

Then, two additional shootings happened early Monday morning.

One took place at Fairway Lanes in the Wild Wing Plantation neighborhood off U.S. 501. Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department said officers responded at 12:48 am. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, 54-year-old David John Bennett of Conway was found dead in his taxi on Dillon Street. Conway and Horry County police responded around 6:15 am.

The victim died of a single gunshot wound, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendricks.

Both shootings that happened Monday left witnesses and those who live nearby questioning their safety.

At Wild Wing Plantation, two Coastal Carolina University students were startled when they heard banging on their back porch door. One of them, who wished to remain anonymous, said she went down the stairs to see what was going on.

"Then I heard someone yell, 'Help, let me in; I’ve been shot,'" she said.

The student said she called 911 for help while watching the man on the other side of the door try to stand up, only to pass out.

“So I open the door, I let him in, let him on the couch and just grabbed a towel and put pressure on it until 911 arrived 11 minutes later, which I thought was extremely long," she said.

Against the dispatcher's advice, she let the bleeding man in.

Left to clean up the puddles of blood left on the living room couch, floor and door, she and her roommate said the victim told them he is a CCU student. They added he also was attending a nearby fraternity party.

The roommates heard the crowd throughout the night walking Fairway Lane to get to the party. The witness who held a towel to his leg to stop the bleeding said the victim told her he was shot while trying to prevent a robbery.

Conway police were at the scene Monday as well. The witnesses say a police presence was there throughout the night.

At Dillon Street, one woman said she spoke to a man in a black hoodie who was standing outside her porch. She said she asked what he was doing and responded, "waiting on a cab."

The woman did not want to go on camera, but other people who live nearby said they hope the community can pull together to prevent people from hurting one another. Witnesses said they've noticed an increase in violence and want it to stop.

Levern Hill has lived in the area since the 1950s. He said he was surprised at the murder on Dillon Street, but thinks law enforcement and the community can improve their partnership.

"Try to encourage them that's not the way to live," Hill said. "(Encourage them) to try to do the right thing because that's somebody's child, somebody's mother, brother that this things has happened to."

