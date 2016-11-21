Tropical Depression 16 forms in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Tropical Depression 16 has formed in the central Caribbean Sea.



An area of persistent showers and thunderstorms in the central Caribbean has become better organized and as of 5 am Monday, the National Hurricane Center has designated this system as Tropical Depression 16.



The newly formed depression is forecast to gradually become better organized and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Otto by Tuesday. The official forecast now calls for the system to become Hurricane Otto. The forecast track takes the system into Central

America by the end of the week and it's forecast to have no impact on the US.





