Increased fire danger today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) An increased fire risk exists across our area today.



The combination of very low humidity, a lingering breeze and very dry brush and debris is leading to an increased risk of wildfires and brush fires today.



An outdoor burn ban remains in effect for all of South Carolina. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.



Wildfires continue to to burn in several locations across the western Carolinas. Smoke and haze from those fires will occasionally impact our area through the week.





