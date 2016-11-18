Annual Turkey Dinner Drive Donation feeds families in North Myrtle Beach

The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation and the North Strand Helping Hand raised $4,900 to provide deserving families in North Myrtle Beach with a hearty holiday meal. (Source: WMBF News)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, NC (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Chamber Foundation and the North Strand Helping Hand raised $4,900 to provide deserving families in North Myrtle Beach with a hearty holiday meal.

According to a news release, funds were raised between Oct. 3 and Nov. 17. Donations will be accepted through Nov. 22 online or at the Chamber’s headquarters at 1521 Higwhay 17 South.

The effort has donated 1,500 Thanksgiving turkey dinners in three years.

“Our Chamber Foundation is strongly dedicated to meeting the needs of the people in our community. It is a privilege to take part in this effort each year, and to see so many benefit from the donations of our local supporters,” said Marc Jordan, president and CEO of the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce Convention & Visitors Bureau. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with North Strand Helping Hand to bring joy to families as they gather together this holiday season.”

The chamber focuses on programs that impact the community’s quality of life, including civic, cultural, economic and educational development.

North Strand Helping Hand offers several services throughout the year that pull the community together to help those in need.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.