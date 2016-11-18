Woman arrested for using stolen credit card in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday a woman was arrested for using a stolen business credit card.

According to an SCSO Facebook post, warrants for obtaining property by false pretense were obtained for Samantha Ann Stubbs of Marston, NC Sept. 28.

Detectives served Stubbs the warrants and arrested her at her home. She received a $3,000 bond and was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center.

