Lumberton police seek people involved in shooting at McDonald’s

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police in Lumberton are seeking several people of interest after two employees of the McDonald’s on Roberts Avenue were shot by an unknown man in the parking lot Nov. 11.

According to a LPD Facebook post, it took place at 9:48 p.m. and surveillance cameras captured a group of people in an older-model two-tone van. The van is possibly a red or burgundy over tan or brown Toyota Sienna.

If you’ve seen any of the four men or two women pictured, call Detective Hinson at 910-671-3845.

