Man behind bars in Scotland County for statutory rape of child

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A man is in jail in Scotland County after being picked up in Cumberland County, NC on charges including statutory rape involving a child.

According to a post to the SCSO Facebook page, warrants were obtained for Treyvon Dontrice McNeill of Fayetteville on Sept. 30. He was arrested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 9 and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and held under a $400 secured bond.

He has since been taken to Scotland County Detention Center, charged with two counts of statutory rape of a child, one count of statutory sex offense of a child and one count of indecent liberties with a child.

