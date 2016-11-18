Car drives into Carolina Orthopaedics in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A car drove into the Carolina Orthopaedics location in Carolina Forest Friday morning.

The car caused no structural damage, and no one was hurt, according to Reporter Meredith Helline at the scene. Apparently, the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the break, sending the vehicle into the building’s waiting room.

Horry County Code Enforcement and the building’s contractor were at the scene. The contractor said that the building should remain intact after the car is moved, and the debris left from the crash will be cleaned up Friday.

The estimated damage to the building is $30,000, according to the Horry County Police report.

All appointments at the location at 185 Fresh Drive in Carolina Forest are rescheduled until next week.

